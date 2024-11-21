A medieval math Christmas in Delaware by Christ the Teacher Catholic School students

Students in Mimi Corcoran’s fourth and fifth grade math enrichment classes from Christ the Teacher School engaged in investigative work in preparation for their participation in the Historic Odessa Foundation Storybook Tree Exhibit.

They read books from the “Sir Cumference” series, educational children’s storybooks about math authored by Cindy Neuschwander and illustrated by Wayne Geehan.

The classes voted to focus on three titles: “Sir Cumference and the Great Knight of Angleland,” “Sir Cumference and the Isle of Immeter,” and “Sir Cumference and the Viking Map.” The students then researched ideas for the ornaments they would make based on the math concepts presented in their selected books.

In class, they learned mathematical standards related to geometry and then created clever ornaments to share their math knowledge. The designs included Christmas balls featuring obtuse and acute angles, compasses for navigating coordinate planes, math shields, and shrink-plastic knights.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the students gathered at the Wilson-Warner House in Odessa to decorate their Christmas tree with ornaments they made, a water-themed tree skirt adorned with sea serpents, and a PI garland. Following the tree trimming, classmates, siblings, and parents celebrated at a social event featuring sweet treats, geometry-themed bingo, and craft activities at the Market at Belaire in Townsend.

The students invite the CTTCS community to view their Storybook Tree from Nov. 12 to Dec. 29. For more information about the exhibit, visit historicodessa.org/news/2024-storybook-trees