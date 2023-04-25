Annual 5k and Sister Walk returns to Mount Aviat Academy after three-year hiatus

Home Education and Careers Annual 5k and Sister Walk returns to Mount Aviat Academy after three-year...

Mount Aviat school nurse Amanda George walks with Sr. Eva Bernard during the school's annual 5K and Sister Walk, April 22, 2023. Sister Eva is visiting the school from Africa. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, April 22, the annual 5K and Sister Walk returned to Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md. after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the school, 160 runners signed up with participants ranging in age from 4-77.

The overall female winner was current student Sadie Trumbull, 13, with a time of 21:22 and the overall male winner was alumni Michael Besancon, 16, with a time of 19:05.

The walk also featured a special guest: Sr. Eva Bernard is visiting Mount Aviat from South Africa and was recognized as the runner who came from the farthest away–8,000 miles.

For more information about Mount Aviat Academy, www.mountaviat.org.

 

Mount Aviat’s Sr. Joseph Anne participates in the annual 5K and Sister Walk, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

 

 

 

Mount Aviat Principal Sr. John Elizabeth keeps up with first grader Ellen Rose and her mom, Mrs. Rose during the school’s annual 5K and Sister Walk, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

