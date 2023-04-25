Annual 5k and Sister Walk returns to Mount Aviat Academy after three-year hiatus

On Saturday, April 22, the annual 5K and Sister Walk returned to Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md. after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the school, 160 runners signed up with participants ranging in age from 4-77.

The overall female winner was current student Sadie Trumbull, 13, with a time of 21:22 and the overall male winner was alumni Michael Besancon, 16, with a time of 19:05.

The walk also featured a special guest: Sr. Eva Bernard is visiting Mount Aviat from South Africa and was recognized as the runner who came from the farthest away–8,000 miles.

For more information about Mount Aviat Academy, www.mountaviat.org.