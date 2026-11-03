Are students eligible to receive scholarships if the state they attend has opted in while the state they live has opted out?

Student eligibility to receive scholarship funds through the EFTC is determined by the student’s state of residence, not the location of the school. Thus, if a student lives in an opt-in state, but attends school in an opt-out state, they are eligible to receive scholarship funds. Conversely, if a student lives in an opt-out state, but attends school in an opt-in state, they are not eligible to receive scholarship funds.

— USCCB

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.