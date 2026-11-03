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Are students eligible to receive scholarships if the state they attend has opted in while the state they live has opted out?

By
The Dialog
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Student eligibility to receive scholarship funds through the EFTC is determined by the student’s state of residence, not the location of the school. Thus, if a student lives in an opt-in state, but attends school in an opt-out state, they are eligible to receive scholarship funds. Conversely, if a student lives in an opt-out state, but attends school in an opt-in state, they are not eligible to receive scholarship funds.

— USCCB

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.

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