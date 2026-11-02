Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington begin tournament play, wrap up regular seasons

Boys

Football

Friday, Nov. 6

St. Elizabeth (2-6) at A.I. duPont (0-8), 6 p.m. The Vikings look to end the season on a positive note, beginning with a matchup in Greenville against the Tigers. St. Elizabeth has come up just short the past two weeks, battling all season with a talented but small roster.

Saint Mark’s (3-5) at Odessa (5-3), 7 p.m. Saint Mark’s has won two straight to keep its postseason hopes alive, but they’ll need a win at Odessa to stay in the conversation. After starting the season struggling to put points on the board, the Spartans have scored 76 in their last two games.

Archmere (7-1) at Tower Hill (5-3), 7 p.m. The Auks play under the lights for the first time in more than a month, and the Hillers are always a battle. Archmere’s offense has been humming most of the season, and they’ll need points against Tower, which has not had trouble getting to the end zone.

Soccer

Monday, Nov. 2

St. Elizabeth (0-13) at Dickinson (3-10), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Saint Mark’s (9-4) at Conrad (7-5-2), 3 p.m.

Salesianum (12-2) at Archmere (7-7), 3:30 p.m.

Park at SS. Peter and Paul (4-8-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

MOT Charter (5-8) at Saint Mark’s, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Friday, Nov. 6

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and Ursuline at New Castle County championship, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington.

Girls

Field hockey

Wednesday, Nov. 4

DIAA Division II first round

No. 9 Ursuline (10-5) at No. 8 Lake Forest (10-5), 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

DIAA Division I quarterfinals

No. 6 Milford (8-7) vs. No. 3 Padua (12-3), 2:30 p.m. at Tatnall School

Saturday, Nov. 7

DIAA Division II quarterfinals

Winner of No. 12 Mount Pleasant-No. 5 Indian River at No. 4 Archmere (11-4), 11:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Thursday, Nov. 5

DIAA first round

Wilmington Charter (5-10) at Archmere (11-4), 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

DIAA second round

Winner of No. 22 Delmarva Christian-No. 11 St. Georges at No. 6 Saint Mark’s (12-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Winner of No. 19 Sanford-No. 14 Cape Henlopen at No. 3 Padua (12-3), 6 p.m.