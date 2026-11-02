Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington begin tournament play, wrap up regular seasons

Boys
Football
Friday, Nov. 6
St. Elizabeth (2-6) at A.I. duPont (0-8), 6 p.m. The Vikings look to end the season on a positive note, beginning with a matchup in Greenville against the Tigers. St. Elizabeth has come up just short the past two weeks, battling all season with a talented but small roster.
Saint Mark’s (3-5) at Odessa (5-3), 7 p.m. Saint Mark’s has won two straight to keep its postseason hopes alive, but they’ll need a win at Odessa to stay in the conversation. After starting the season struggling to put points on the board, the Spartans have scored 76 in their last two games.
Archmere (7-1) at Tower Hill (5-3), 7 p.m. The Auks play under the lights for the first time in more than a month, and the Hillers are always a battle. Archmere’s offense has been humming most of the season, and they’ll need points against Tower, which has not had trouble getting to the end zone.
Soccer
Monday, Nov. 2
St. Elizabeth (0-13) at Dickinson (3-10), 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Saint Mark’s (9-4) at Conrad (7-5-2), 3 p.m.
Salesianum (12-2) at Archmere (7-7), 3:30 p.m.
Park at SS. Peter and Paul (4-8-1), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
MOT Charter (5-8) at Saint Mark’s, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed except where noted)
Friday, Nov. 6
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and Ursuline at New Castle County championship, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington.
Girls
Field hockey
Wednesday, Nov. 4
DIAA Division II first round
No. 9 Ursuline (10-5) at No. 8 Lake Forest (10-5), 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
DIAA Division I quarterfinals
No. 6 Milford (8-7) vs. No. 3 Padua (12-3), 2:30 p.m. at Tatnall School
Saturday, Nov. 7
DIAA Division II quarterfinals
Winner of No. 12 Mount Pleasant-No. 5 Indian River at No. 4 Archmere (11-4), 11:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Nov. 5
DIAA first round
Wilmington Charter (5-10) at Archmere (11-4), 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
DIAA second round
Winner of No. 22 Delmarva Christian-No. 11 St. Georges at No. 6 Saint Mark’s (12-3), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Winner of No. 19 Sanford-No. 14 Cape Henlopen at No. 3 Padua (12-3), 6 p.m.