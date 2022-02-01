Bishop Koenig’s first visit to Padua Academy for Catholic Schools Week draws praise for music ministry — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig’s first visit to Padua Academy was a memorable one as he celebrated Mass at the all-girls high school on the Tuesday of Catholic Schools Week.

“It’s great being with you,” the bishop told more than 500 students and faculty at the start of his homily.

“I want to give a word of thanks for those involved in the liturgy, especially those leading us in the music ministry,” the bishop said. “You did a great job, girls. Thank you very much.

“It’s a real blessing for me to experience good prayerfulness and to hear your strong voices,” he said.

Catholic Schools Week runs through this week as more than two dozen Catholic schools in the diocese celebrate our lives in faith and learning.

In the current edition of The Dialog, diocese schools Superintendent Louis De Angelo reports on an encouraging survey conducted among families that gives diocesan schools high marks in areas including faith, academics, athletics and the response to the pandemic.