Call your governor today! Future of education here at home depends on it — cdow.org/sayyes

Call your governor today! Future of education here at home depends on...

“Visit the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit campaign website at cdow.org/fstc. Share it with your family, neighbors and school administrators. The FSTC would benefit many families in Maryland and Delaware, and too few know it exists.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.