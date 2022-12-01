Christ the Teacher Catholic School students tackle hunger during Mercy Days in Diocese of Wilmington

Christ the Teacher Catholic School recently completed its first Mercy Service Learning Project, with a theme of feed the hungry, with two days of team-building activities and games, assistant principal Kelly Colella said.

All students participated in the Food Bank of Delaware’s CANgineering project. They were the only Catholic school to participate and earned an honorable mention in the best in show category. The objective was to use donated canned goods to create a sculpture that represented what the school is as a community. A poll of the students resulted in use of the diocesan theme, “One Body in Christ.”

According to the Food Bank, more than 114,000 Delawareans rely on its services each year. Donations typically slow after Christmas, but the need is there year-round. The Food Bank says its most-needed items are peanut butter, vegetables, soups, canned meats such as tuna and chicken, canned fruits and dinners.

During the weeks leading up to the Mega Mercy Days, students in kindergarten through fifth grade read books and did activities about how food insufficiency affects children and families. These books provided students the chance to learn how empathy, compassion and service can help those in need, Colella said.

Students in sixth through eighth grade were given a budget that fell within the national poverty level and a list of daily living expenses. Their goal was to prioritize their budget and better understand how poverty can affect everyone.