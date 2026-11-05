For centuries Catholic education has helped weave U.S. social fabric by forming countless young women and men — cdow.org/sayyes

“For centuries Catholic education has helped weave the U.S. social fabric by forming countless young women and men with values grounded in what is true, good and beautiful. They have gone on to becoming parents, grandparents, professionals, advocates and faithful citizens sharing the best of the Catholic worldview. We must continue to form the new generation of young Catholic children with the quality education we know Catholic schools can deliver. This program gives us a practical and tangible way to make a financial contribution toward that goal.”

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.