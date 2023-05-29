Graduation season for 2023 under way in Diocese of Wilmington — Send us your photos

Graduation season for 2023 under way in Diocese of Wilmington — Send...

It’s the season for graduations in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Do you have a 2023 graduate in your family? Are you attending any special event? Take some photographs and send them to us.

Colleges, high schools and plenty of elementary school students are bidding farewell to that chapter of their lives. Do you have photographs? Send them to us.

Kindergarten and pre-K kids aren’t left out and tears of joy show up at those events, too. Do you have photographs of special recognition? Send them to us.

Email photos to news@thedialog.org with the subject line “grad pix” and give us a sentence or two about what we’re looking at. We’ll do our best to turn them around in a post to share with our tens of thousands of readers.

We hope to post a roundup, or multiple roundups, of reader-supplied photographs from events in the Diocese of Wilmington this graduation season.

