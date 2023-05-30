Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools in contention in busy final week of DIAA competition

Barring bad weather, this is the final high school sports schedule for the year, and there are still three sports with Catholic institutions in contention for a title. (The golf championship is also happening Tuesday and Wednesday at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.) Some are defending championships, while others are trying to get to the top.

Some scheduling quirks have made it possible to see multiple games every day all week. Tickets for all DIAA postseason action are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA. Check websites4sports.com or the DIAA’s social media platforms for any updates to scheduling.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

No. 9 Sussex Central (15-5) at No. 1 Saint Mark’s (17-2), 1 p.m. The Spartans welcome the Golden Knights in a quarterfinal matchup. The teams are playing a matinee because Sussex Central has graduation later that night. Central has allowed just six hits and one run in two tournament games and are making their second trip to New Castle County in four days. The Spartans are coming off a solid performance against Appoquinimink in the second round.

No. 10 Salesianum (12-8) vs. No. 2 Delaware Military (17-2), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League. The Sals scored in the seventh inning on Saturday at Sanford to advance to the quarterfinals, where they will meet the Seahawks. DMA has had little trouble scoring runs this season, and 12 of their wins are by shutout.

Thursday

Semifinal: Winner of Sussex Central-Saint Mark’s vs. winner of No. 5 Sussex Tech-No. 4 Conrad, time TBA at Frawley Stadium

Semifinal: Winner of DMA-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 6 Cape Henlopen-No. 3 Caravel, time TBA at Frawley Stadium

Saturday

State championship, time TBA, Frawley Stadium, Wilmington

Lacrosse

Wednesday

No. 4 Wilmington Friends (15-2) at No. 1 Salesianum (12-4), 7 p.m. The high-scoring Sals are home for this matchup with the Quakers, who have had an outstanding season. Lost in the Sals’ scoring has been the goaltending of Cam Taylor. Among the Quakers he’ll have to stop are Jackson Redd and Nick Winchell.

Saturday

State championship: Winner of Friends-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 7 Cape Henlopen-No. 6 Caesar Rodney, time TBA at Dover High School

Girls

Soccer

Wednesday

Division II: No. 3 Wilmington Friends (14-1-1) at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (14-2), 4 p.m. The Spartans are aiming for a different result than that from the first meeting between these teams. The Quakers shut out Saint Mark’s, 3-0, on May 8, but the Spartans’ Lily Phillips has since returned from an injury. She had a goal and four assists in the Spartans’ second-round win over Odessa.

Division II: No. 4 Archmere (13-3) at No. 1 Caravel (14-1-1), 6 p.m. The Auks will have to solve the Buccaneers’ defense if they want to advance to the state championship two days hence. Caravel has allowed just seven goals all season, and not more than one in any contest. They have seen the Bucs, a 4-1 decision in late April, so the Auks know what to expect.

Division I: No. 5 Padua (10-4) at No. 1 Middletown (13-2-1), 6 p.m. The young Pandas will be the underdog at Cavalier Stadium, where Middletown defeated Padua, 2-1, on May 8. The Pandas have wins over the other two semifinalists — Appoquinimink and Smyrna — and should never be taken lightly.

Friday

Division II state championship: Winner of Friends-Saint Mark’s vs. winner of Archmere-Caravel, time TBA, Delaware State University, Dover

Division I state championship: Winner of Padua-Middletown vs. winner of No. 3 Smyrna-No. 2 Appoquinimink, 8 p.m. at Delaware State University, Dover