Graduation season traditions return in Diocese of Wilmington — Send us your photos

It’s the season for graduations. We’ve already seen most of the colleges and high schools flip the tassel.
Do you have any photographs? Send them to us! Our friends at Mount Aviat Academy and St. Elizabeth School did.
“It is tradition each year to have our graduates photo taken at the grotto, which we could not do last year,” said Charlene Nichols, admissions director at Mount Aviat. “This year, we were able to continue with this lovely tradition.
Email photos to news@thedialog.org with the subject line “grad pix” and give us a sentence or two about what we’re looking at.
We’ll do our best to turn them around in a post to share with our tens of thousands of readers.
We hope to post a roundup, or multiple roundups, of reader-supplied photographs from events in the Diocese of Wilmington this graduation season.
As a reminder, The Dialog is always interested in news and information you’d like to share. Send news releases and photos to news@thedialog.org.
Information for events listings should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of publication date.