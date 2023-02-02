Holy Angels School students, teachers make books come to life: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Young students at Holy Angels School in Newark celebrated Catholic Schools Week on Feb. 2 by coming to school dressed as a character from their favorite book. They were joined by some of their teachers and the principal, Mary Elizabeth Muir. The students paraded through the school, stopping in each classroom so the older students could see them.

Also on Thursday, the school continued its lollipop sales and cereal collection.Catholic Schools Week continues Friday with cereal dominoes, a volleyball match between the faculty and eighth grade, and movie night at 6:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.