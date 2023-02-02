Neumann University offers reduced graduate tuition to Diocese of Wilmington Employees

Employees of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington now have a more affordable path to a graduate degree, thanks to a Jan. 31 agreement between the diocese and Neumann University.

Neumann is offering any diocesan employee a 20 percent discount on graduate programs that the university offers. The discounted tuition rate applies to all master’s and doctoral programs in Neumann’s curriculum as well as graduate certificate programs. The partnership reduces tuition regardless of the delivery method of the class: face to face, hybrid, or online.

The agreement was signed during Catholic Schools Week by Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the diocese, and Chris Domes, Neumann University president.

“We want to thank Neumann University for reaffirming the partnership that we have with them,” said De Angelo. “This agreement solidifies the commitment we have made together to ensure that Catholic education is accessible from pre-kindergarten through college and beyond.”

“Neumann is already known for its flexible and affordable degree programs,” said Bettsy McKlaine, director of degree completion and graduate admissions at Neumann. “This partnership will make it possible for employees of the Wilmington Diocese to advance their careers at a university that shares familiar values and offers a supportive environment for adults.”

Neumann’s graduate programs include a dozen doctoral and master’s degrees, several of which have been ranked by college guides as among the best in the country and can be completed online in 12-18 months.

Doctoral programs are available in Educational Leadership (EdD) and Physical Therapy (DPT).

Master’s degree options include accounting (with an emphasis on forensics and fraud detection), athletic training, business and organizational leadership, clinical laboratory science, clinical mental health counseling, cybersecurity, education, forensic psychology, nursing, and sport business.

Noting that Neumann has long been considered the Catholic college of Delaware, Domes characterized students from the diocesan schools as “exceptional” and presented De Angelo with bags of school supplies that had been donated by the university community to recognize Catholic Schools Week.

To learn more about Neumann University’s graduate programs, visit Graduate Studies | Neumann University.