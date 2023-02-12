Home Education and Careers Holy Cross School students help community, two socks at a time

Holy Cross School students help community, two socks at a time

Kindergarten students at Holy Cross School show the final tally of the number of pairs of socks donated during Catholic Schools Week. They were given to a local community service organization. Courtesy photo

DOVER — Students at Holy Cross School in Dover collected 335 pairs of socks during Catholic Schools Week, and the footwear was given to People’s Place of Dover.

People’s Place offers programs and resources to people as a way to get them on the path to “growth and independence,” according to the website. Among their offerings are victim-offender mediation; counseling; family visitation centers; a group home for girls; programs for victims of domestic violence; and veterans outreach.

The kindergarten class at Holy Cross had the responsibility of keeping tally of how many socks had been donated as Catholic Schools Week progressed. The school also held a silly socks day in addition to the collection.

