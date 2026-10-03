Investment in schools creates better schools which attract more people to the state, leading to more jobs — Lou De Angelo

Investment in schools creates better schools which attract more people to the...

“We retain available federal money in Delaware and Maryland. Taxpayers invest in Delaware and Maryland; they do not designate their federal tax credit to other states. We strengthen schools, create jobs, and grow our tax base. Investment in schools creates better schools which attract more people to the state, leading to more jobs resulting in increased tax revenue for the state.”

— Lou De Angelo

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.