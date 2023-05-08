Jackie Selba honored by Knights of Columbus as ‘Teacher of the Year’ at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md.

Jackie Selba honored by Knights of Columbus as ‘Teacher of the Year’...

Each year the Knights of Columbus Council #9053 and Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md., honor the educator of the year.

Jackie Selba will be honored May 24 at a community award gathering held at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

She has been a Catholic School educator for more than 25 years.

A devout Catholic who shares her love of Christ with her students and colleagues, her determination to make MBS a pillar school within our community is immeasurable. She produces several theater productions each year, guides and supports the administrative team on various tasks such as testing, report cards, on-boarding new teachers, and she leads her colleagues as the religion coordinator for the building. She exemplifies the vocation of mother and teacher.

“Mama Selba’s” determination to advance and promote each student within her classroom is one of her most outstanding qualities. She profoundly impacts the trajectory of her students academically, socially, and emotionally.

Most Blessed Sacrament is proud to honor its Catholic School Teacher of the Year, Jackie Selba.