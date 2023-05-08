Diocese of Wilmington girls high school sports teams head into regular-season stretch run

It’s crunch time for the spring sports teams, some of whom are entering the final full week or two of the regular season with nearly half a schedule to play. That kind of busy-ness gives spectators a great opportunity to go out and support these players as they push toward the postseason or the end of their campaigns.
A few big lacrosse games highlight the schedule, with Ss. Peter and Paul taking on a Delaware powerhouse. The slate also includes a potential soccer tournament battle, and a meeting of two of the best pitchers in Delaware softball.
Lacrosse
Monday
Saint Mark’s (7-4) at Sussex Tech (0-12), 4 p.m.
Archmere (13-0) at Tatnall (11-1), 4 p.m. Powers Archmere and Tatnall meet on the turf at Tatnall in a possible postseason preview. Auks goalie Ellie DiCarlo will face lots of pressure from the Hornets’ Lydia Colasante and Kali Clayton.
Ursuline (8-2-1) at Sussex Academy (9-4), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Cape Henlopen (12-1), 5:30 p.m. The Sabres cross state lines for a battle with Delaware’s defending state champion. Ss. Peter and Paul’s goal scorers include Evelyn Murphy, Hattie Messick and Morgan Quade. They’ll face perennial power Cape, with talent that includes Lulu Rishko, Claire Lopez and Carrie Clausius.
Appoquinimink (3-10) vs. Padua (2-11), 7:45 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Wednesday
Archmere at Dover (6-7), 4 p.m.
Caravel (7-5) at Ursuline, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Newark Charter (8-5), 3:45 p.m.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:30 p.m.
Smyrna (8-5) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Tatnall at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s (0-12), 1 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (11-1), 4 p.m.
Padua (8-4) at Polytech (8-5), 4:15 p.m.
Cape Henlopen (9-5) at Archmere (5-5), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere vs. Newark Charter (5-7), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park
Saint Mark’s vs. Ursuline, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Thursday
Christiana (7-6) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Sussex Central (11-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (8-4) vs. Padua, 4:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Friday
Ursuline at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (10-2), noon. The Spartans head below the canal for a meeting with one of the top programs in the state. The pitching is likely to stand out, as the Spartans’ Carly Maxton goes head-to-head with Savannah Laird of the Jaguars.
Brandywine (6-7) vs. Ursuline, noon at Midway Softball Complex
Soccer
Monday
St. Elizabeth (0-11) at First State Military (1-10), 3:30 p.m.
Conrad (8-4) at Archmere (8-2), 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline (3-7) at Christiana (2-8), 4 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (10-1-1) at Saint Mark’s (11-1), 4:30 p.m. The Spartans and Quakers meet in what could be a preview of a Division II state tournament matchup. Saint Mark’s is dealing with injuries, but the Spartans are still a dangerous team that features Kaileigh Brady on defense and Marissa Cirillo in goal. The Quakers have a lot of scorers, including Reagan Brady and Cecilia DiPrinzio.
Padua (7-3) at Middletown (8-2-1), 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Archmere at Sanford (3-7), 4:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline at Concord (4-7), 3 p.m.
Archmere at Indian River (8-3-1), 5 p.m.
Friday
Padua at Newark Charter (6-7), 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
Monday
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at the Tiger Classic, 3 p.m. at A.I. duPont High School
Friday-Saturday
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at the New Castle County championships, Abessinio Stadium. Meet begins at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tennis
Monday
Padua (5-3) at Middletown (5-2), 3:30 p.m.
Tatnall (2-9) at Archmere (8-1), 4 p.m.
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
William Penn (2-6) vs. Ursuline (6-3), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Saint Mark’s (4-5) at Tatnall, 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Sanford (4-7), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (6-4), 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline vs. Newark Charter (3-6), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts
Tower Hill (12-0) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Concord (3-7) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park
Archmere at Wilmington Friends (8-3), 4:15 p.m.