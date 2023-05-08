Diocese of Wilmington girls high school sports teams head into regular-season stretch run

It’s crunch time for the spring sports teams, some of whom are entering the final full week or two of the regular season with nearly half a schedule to play. That kind of busy-ness gives spectators a great opportunity to go out and support these players as they push toward the postseason or the end of their campaigns.

A few big lacrosse games highlight the schedule, with Ss. Peter and Paul taking on a Delaware powerhouse. The slate also includes a potential soccer tournament battle, and a meeting of two of the best pitchers in Delaware softball.

Lacrosse

Monday

Saint Mark’s (7-4) at Sussex Tech (0-12), 4 p.m.

Archmere (13-0) at Tatnall (11-1), 4 p.m. Powers Archmere and Tatnall meet on the turf at Tatnall in a possible postseason preview. Auks goalie Ellie DiCarlo will face lots of pressure from the Hornets’ Lydia Colasante and Kali Clayton.

Ursuline (8-2-1) at Sussex Academy (9-4), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cape Henlopen (12-1), 5:30 p.m. The Sabres cross state lines for a battle with Delaware’s defending state champion. Ss. Peter and Paul’s goal scorers include Evelyn Murphy, Hattie Messick and Morgan Quade. They’ll face perennial power Cape, with talent that includes Lulu Rishko, Claire Lopez and Carrie Clausius.

Appoquinimink (3-10) vs. Padua (2-11), 7:45 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday

Archmere at Dover (6-7), 4 p.m.

Caravel (7-5) at Ursuline, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Newark Charter (8-5), 3:45 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:30 p.m.

Smyrna (8-5) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Tatnall at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s (0-12), 1 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (11-1), 4 p.m.

Padua (8-4) at Polytech (8-5), 4:15 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (9-5) at Archmere (5-5), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere vs. Newark Charter (5-7), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park

Saint Mark’s vs. Ursuline, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Thursday

Christiana (7-6) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Sussex Central (11-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (8-4) vs. Padua, 4:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Friday

Ursuline at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (10-2), noon. The Spartans head below the canal for a meeting with one of the top programs in the state. The pitching is likely to stand out, as the Spartans’ Carly Maxton goes head-to-head with Savannah Laird of the Jaguars.

Brandywine (6-7) vs. Ursuline, noon at Midway Softball Complex

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-11) at First State Military (1-10), 3:30 p.m.

Conrad (8-4) at Archmere (8-2), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (3-7) at Christiana (2-8), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (10-1-1) at Saint Mark’s (11-1), 4:30 p.m. The Spartans and Quakers meet in what could be a preview of a Division II state tournament matchup. Saint Mark’s is dealing with injuries, but the Spartans are still a dangerous team that features Kaileigh Brady on defense and Marissa Cirillo in goal. The Quakers have a lot of scorers, including Reagan Brady and Cecilia DiPrinzio.

Padua (7-3) at Middletown (8-2-1), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Sanford (3-7), 4:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Concord (4-7), 3 p.m.

Archmere at Indian River (8-3-1), 5 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Newark Charter (6-7), 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Monday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at the Tiger Classic, 3 p.m. at A.I. duPont High School

Friday-Saturday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at the New Castle County championships, Abessinio Stadium. Meet begins at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tennis

Monday

Padua (5-3) at Middletown (5-2), 3:30 p.m.

Tatnall (2-9) at Archmere (8-1), 4 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

William Penn (2-6) vs. Ursuline (6-3), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Saint Mark’s (4-5) at Tatnall, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Sanford (4-7), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (6-4), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline vs. Newark Charter (3-6), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Tower Hill (12-0) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Concord (3-7) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (8-3), 4:15 p.m.