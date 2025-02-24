Home Education and Careers Music, refreshments and gratitude shared as gala celebrates 100 years for the...

Music, refreshments and gratitude shared as gala celebrates 100 years for the facility at Cathedral of St. Peter School in Wilmington

Speaking together Feb. 22 at the Centennial Gala for the Cathedral of St. Peter School facility are, from left, Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, rector of Cathedral of St. Peter, Dawn Gathercole, second grade teacher, and Karen Banta, principal. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

Nearly 200 people celebrated the “school with a heart in the heart of the city” Feb. 22 as the Cathedral of St. Peter School celebrated 100 years in its building at 6th and Tatnall streets in Wilmington.

Supporters came for music, refreshments and a celebration of the facility’s centennial.

A silent auction was also part of the fundraiser.

School alumni from multiple generations joined the gathering at the school next to the Cathedral of St. Peter in the Diocese of Wilmington.

