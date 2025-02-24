Ursuline Academy leads four Catholic high schools from Diocese of Wilmington into DIAA girls basketball tournament

Four Catholic schools will compete for the DIAA girls basketball state championship beginning Feb. 24 when Archmere travels to Dover for first-round action. The 24 teams and their seeds were announced Feb. 21.

The top eight seeds have earned first-round byes, and there are three Catholic schools among them. Ursuline, the defending state champion, is the fifth seed. St. Elizabeth is No. 7, and Padua is the eighth seed. Archmere was the final team to earn a berth, and the 24th-seeded Auks will battle No. 9 Dover in the state capital on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

No. 24 Archmere (10-10) at No. 9 Dover (12-8), 6 p.m. The Auks and Lady Senators did not meet this season. Archmere finished 10-10, rebounding after a 2-7 start. The Auks have wins over tournament teams St. Georges, Middletown and Conrad and close losses to four others. Bridget Malloy leads the Archmere offense, with support from Anaya Mungin and others.

Dover enters the game riding a seven-game winning streak, including wins over tournament-bound Cape Henlopen, Smyrna, Conrad, as well as a win at fourth-seeded Seaford earlier in the season. Sara Zionna Benson is their top scorer.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Winner of Archmere-Dover at No. 8 Padua (16-4), 6 p.m. The Pandas had a fantastic season, with three of their four losses coming to St. Elizabeth (by a combined seven points) and Ursuline, the other to a Garnet Valley (Pa.) team that entered the weekend 24-1. They feature several players who can take the scoring reins, including Abby Grillo, Lili DiMarco, Sophia Baffone and Kay Dwirantwi. Padua also has a distinct home-court advantage in its bandbox gym.

Padua has road wins against both Dover and Archmere this season.

Winner of No. 23 Delcastle (13-7)-No. 10 Indian River (16-4) at No. 7 St. Elizabeth (15-5), 6 p.m. The Vikings are not particularly deep, but their starting five can play with the best of them — and there are no seniors on the roster. ZaMylah Sesa-Owens gives St. E an outside threat, along with wings Tori Richardson and Taniyah Reese, and Skylar Bolden is a presence inside.

Neither Delcastle nor Indian River was on the Vikings’ schedule this year.

Winner of No. 21 St. Georges (14-6)-No. 12 Howard (15-5) at No. 5 Ursuline (11-9), 6 p.m. Don’t be fooled by the Raiders’ record; this team is battle-tested after playing against a slew of powerhouse programs all season. They lost just twice to Delaware teams, once while missing their best player. That would be Jezelle “GG” Banks, the sophomore wunderkind who is a state player-of-the-year candidate. She is joined by a talented roster that includes Naiya Murphy and Jasmine Butler inside.

The Raiders did not play either St. Georges or Howard this season.

Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2

Quarterfinals at sites and times to be determined.

Wednesday, March 5

Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark

Sunday, March 9

Championship, 7 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark