New Book on St. Joseph by Oblate Father Joseph F. Chorpenning part of ‘Studies in the Carmelite Tradition’

In late spring, Catholic University of America (CUA) Press released a new book by Father Joseph F. Chorpenning, OSFS, a member of the Salesianum Oblate Community in Wilmington: “Saint Joseph and the Carmelite Reform of Saint Teresa of Ávila: Father, Teacher of Prayer, Intercessor in Every Need.”

This title is the second volume in the series, “Studies in the Carmelite Tradition,” sponsored by the Center for Carmelite Studies at CUA.

Illustrated with 22 color images, this book charts a narrative arc from the late medieval liturgical cult of St. Joseph codified by the Carmelite Order, to the saint’s vital formative presence in St. Teresa’s life and reformed Carmel, and then to the establishment of the Feast of the Patronage (later Solemnity) of St. Joseph (1680), which eventually led to his proclamation as Patron of the Universal Church (1870).

Father Chorpenning is a veteran of the study of St. Joseph, having already published a half-dozen books and more than two dozen scholarly articles on St. Joseph and the Holy Family. He has been interviewed about his research on St. Joseph by national media outlets, including Catholic News Agency, Fox News, and Time magazine.

Saint Joseph and the Carmelite Reform of Saint Teresa of Ávila is available from Catholic University of America Press (https://www.cuapress.org/9780813238821/saint-joseph-and-the-carmelite-reform-of-saint-teresa-of-avila/), as well as from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Father Chorpenning lives in Wilmington.