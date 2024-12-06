Home Education and Careers Padua Academy students in the spirit during Advent prayer service, annual tree...

Padua Academy students in the spirit during Advent prayer service, annual tree trimming at girls high school in Wilmington

By
The Dialog
-
108
Students get in the spirit Dec. 5 at Padua Academy. At right, Sammi Sassi, class of 2026, adds an ornament during tree trimming at the school Dec. 5. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Students at Padua Academy in Wilmington participated in an Advent Prayer Service and tree trimming Dec. 5 at the school.

The tree trim is sponsored by the student council. Homeroom representatives from each grade were asked to come and hang their ornament on the tree.

Tree trimming included sing-a-longs to some of the students’ favorite Christmas songs: “Last Christmas” by Wham, “Let it Snow” by Frank Sinatra, “All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, and “Mistletoe” by Justin Beiber.  Teachers placed gifts under the tree.

Rowan Farrell, class of 2026, adds an ornament during tree trimming at Padua Academy Dec. 5. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Each homeroom collaborated to design a special ornament that represents their grade and the true spirit of Christmas.

