Padua Academy students in the spirit during Advent prayer service, annual tree trimming at girls high school in Wilmington

Students at Padua Academy in Wilmington participated in an Advent Prayer Service and tree trimming Dec. 5 at the school.

The tree trim is sponsored by the student council. Homeroom representatives from each grade were asked to come and hang their ornament on the tree.

Tree trimming included sing-a-longs to some of the students’ favorite Christmas songs: “Last Christmas” by Wham, “Let it Snow” by Frank Sinatra, “All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, and “Mistletoe” by Justin Beiber. Teachers placed gifts under the tree.

Each homeroom collaborated to design a special ornament that represents their grade and the true spirit of Christmas.