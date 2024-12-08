Padua Academy gym dedicated to two late longtime staff members before Pandas win over Caesar Rodney: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – On a day when Padua Academy announced it was dedicating its gymnasium to the member of two former coaches and staff members, the Pandas’ basketball team put on an overwhelming performance. Padua stormed past Caesar Rodney, 56-23, for their second win of the season.

Before the game, faculty member and volleyball coach Rainbow Giaquinto presided over a short ceremony to announce the dedication of the gym to Oblate Brother Mike Rosenello and Lucille Smith. Brother Mike, who died in 2019, was instrumental in the construction of the current Padua Academy. He served in various capacities at the school in more than 50 years there, including basketball coach. He began the basketball program.

Brother Mike’s chair, from which he watched countless games and gave out encouragement — and suggestions — sits in the gym with his photo on the seat.

Smith began working at Padua in 1959 and was the first lay faculty member, Giaquinto said. She was the physical education teacher and later served as a coach, secretary and treasurer. She took over the basketball team from Brother Mike, who later returned to coach with her. The Pandas did not have a losing season the first 14 seasons Smith and Brother Mike were at the helm, Giaquinto said.

Smith died in 2016.

Saturday’s outcome was decided in the first few minutes. Kai Dwirantwi took the opening tip from Abby Grillo and streaked in for a layup, and between some great defense and good shooting, the Pandas scored the next 30. All of the players were able to get significant playing time, and 10 scored.

Grillo led the way with 14. Three players had 7: Dwirantwi, Abby Hayes and Gianna Graham. Padua (2-0) makes its road debut on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth at 6 p.m.

The Riders play the first of four straight at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Sussex Tech.

