‘Religion Bowl’ among the highlights of Catholic Schools Week at Immaculate Heart of Mary — Photo gallery

‘Religion Bowl’ among the highlights of Catholic Schools Week at Immaculate Heart...

If it’s been a while since you’ve brushed up on your catechism, you might have been uncomfortable Wednesday on stage at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Wilmington.

The elementary school students squared off in “Religion Bowl” as part of Catholic Schools Week festivities. For the most part, the kids knew their stuff.

Like most games of knowledge, some questions were easier than others.

“City where Jesus was born?”

Bethlehem

“High official who ranks next to the pope and elects the pope?”

The cardinals.

“Who baptized Jesus?”

John the Baptist.

Some got trickier.

“Who was Isaac’s wife?”

Rebecca.

“What is sacred scripture?”

The written word of God.

Other events at IHM include Student appreciation day on Thursday, with games and bingo; it’s also a no-homework night. Friday is Spirit Day with Mass at 10 a.m. and the eighth grade vs. faculty volleyball game is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. The Souper Bowl canned food drive will also take place all week and be collected on Friday.

A list of Catholic Schools Week events at schools around the Diocese of Wilmington can be found here.