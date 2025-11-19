Saint Edmond’s Academy hosts donors to appreciate renewed learning environment, greet students in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Saint Edmond’s Academy in Brandywine Hundred showed off its newly renovated Lower Form, where the school’s younger students are reveling in a renovated learning environment.

Donors and families on Nov. 13 heard from school officials and students about the work that took place over the summer. The projects have resulted in brighter, more comfortable classrooms.

“Whether you gave $10, $100, $1,000 or whatever it may be, all of it played a part in what we’re trying to do at Saint Edmond’s Academy,” said Domenic Maiorano, the head of school and a Saint Edmond’s graduate.

He told the crowd they would meet boys that morning “now in an atmosphere suitable to meet our mission of educating hearts and minds, and building boys of character.”

Barbara Colasante, a fourth-grade teacher and parent of a Saint Edmond’s sixth-grader, explained that the renovations included new flooring, windows, lighting, furniture and HVAC. The impact of the upgrades is not just physical. The students and faculty arrive at the school in a better frame of mind, she said.

A few students spoke and praised the renovations.

“Before, we had dim lights and could not see our room that well,” one said. “The air conditioning was so loud that it kept interrupting the teacher when we were trying to learn. The old chairs allowed us to rock back and forth. Now we have new lights, a new air conditioner.”

The renovations were the biggest since the current Saint Edmond’s building opened in 1963. There is also a new research center for the Upper Form, a new wrestling room and a podcasting studio. Outside, two stone walls have been erected along Veale Road identifying the property. Another addition is an outdoor stone plaza with benches for students.