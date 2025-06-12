Saints Peter and Paul High School: ‘May we walk boldly with faith, trusting that God’s plans for us are greater than anything we could imagine’

Commencement speech (excerpts) by Francesca Villona

Today marks the end of a chapter that has shaped us in ways we’re only beginning to understand. High school was more than just textbooks, tests, and report cards. It was a time of discovering who we are, who we want to be, and learning that sometimes, it’s okay not to have all the answers.

I still remember our first day, nervous, excited, and maybe a little lost. Since then, we’ve found our way. Through late-night study sessions, early morning practices, hallway laughs, awkward presentations, and unforgettable moments, we didn’t just survive high school, we grew through it.

We learned lessons that won’t show up on any final exam: how to push through when things get hard, how to support each other, and how to find joy in the smallest moments.

To our teachers: thank you for your patience, your encouragement, and your belief in us—even when we didn’t believe in ourselves. To our families: thank you for your sacrifices, love, and support.

And to my fellow graduates: this is just the beginning. The world ahead is full of uncertainty, but also full of possibility. No matter where life takes us, the courage, strength, and heart we found at Saints Peter and Paul will guide us. May we walk boldly with faith, trusting that God’s plans for us are greater than anything we could imagine. Let us strive to make a positive impact on the world, to be resilient in the face of adversity, and to always remain curious and open-minded.

As we walk across this stage and into the next chapter, let’s take a moment to celebrate, not just the accomplishments, but the journey. Because we did it. Together.