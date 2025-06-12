Saints Peter and Paul High School graduates 51 in Easton, Md.

Forty-nine seniors graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School in commencement exercises on May 22 at the Wilson Family Auditorium at the school. Bishop Koenig presided.

Kathryn Murphy received the Faculty Outstanding Sabre Award. She was also recognized with the Alumni Spirit Award for best personifying the spirit of the school as chosen by her peers. In addition, Murphy received the Sister Padraic Award, and Samuel Radcliffe the Msgr. Irwin Award, for their achievements in the study of theology and their service, compassion and faith. Radcliffe also earned the Lucille O’Reilly Memorial Award for academic progress.

The St. Therese of Lisieux Award, recognizing a student who has overcome adversity in a way that demonstrates the compassion and love of Christ went to Danielle Satillan. Sarah LaPointe received the St. Francis de Sales Board Scholarship, which is for a senior who has demonstrated a four-year commitment to exceptional leadership, accomplishment and loyalty with the school and community.

The Adrianna Lee Pride and Perseverance Award was merited by Isabella Trevino. The Father Adrian Furst Award for consistent academic effort and progress over four years went to Kendall Kroniser.

Danelly Bartolon-Diaz earned the Lilli Rossi Service Above Self Award. The John P. Herrity Memorial Award in recognition of a senior’s dedication to the Ss. Peter and Paul athletic program went to Emily Rosswork.

Finally, Christian Botsis received an endowed scholarship in memory of Eileen Siemer Schauber, a devoted alumna, parent and supporter of Saints Peter and Paul. It goes to a graduate who is pursuing a health-related field of study.

The graduates will attend 31 different colleges and universities.