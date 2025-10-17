Saints Peter and Paul Students participate in 42nd Annual Easton Prayer Breakfast

EASTON, Md. — At the 42nd Annual Easton Prayer Breakfast Oct. 16, Saints Peter and Paul High School sophomore Chase Olavsrud delivered an speech on Saint Peter, reflecting on how his life and faith serve as a model for all Christians to strive toward becoming better followers of Christ each day.

Campus Minister Philip Cheung offered a prayer, blessing all educators and acknowledging their role in shaping the minds and hearts of young people.

Saints Peter and Paul student representatives and administrators joinED members of the Easton community for this morning of prayer, reflection, and unity.