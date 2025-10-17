Pope Leo XIV welcomes Russian pilgrims, prays they will be witnesses of hope: ‘Lord can build new world, renewed life;

VATICAN CITY — Welcoming a group of Holy Year pilgrims from Russia, Pope Leo XIV did not mention their country’s war on Ukraine, but he prayed that the pilgrims would let “the fire of Christian love” be kindled in their lives so it would warm “even the coldest and hardest of hearts.”

The pope met the pilgrims, accompanied by Russia’s five bishops, Oct. 17 in the Apostolic Palace.

Visiting Rome, with its monuments of the fallen Roman Empire, he said, the pilgrims also will see “basilicas, churches, monasteries and many other tangible signs of a living faith, rooted in the hearts of people, capable of transforming consciences and motivating them toward goodness.”

“In this way,” the pope said, “this city can be a symbol of human existence, where the ‘ruins’ of past experiences, anxieties, uncertainties and restlessness are interwoven with a faith that grows each day and becomes active through charity, and with a hope that does not disappoint and encourages us — because even on top of ruins, despite sin and hostilities, the Lord can build a new world and renewed life.”

Pope Leo prayed that the pilgrims — priests, religious and laity — would return home committed to sharing responsibility for building up their local churches and bearing one another’s burdens, as the Letter to the Galatians says.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and Queen of Peace — who always goes before us in the pilgrimage of faith and hope — support you on the journey of your vocation and Christian life,” the pope prayed.