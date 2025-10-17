SS. Peter and Paul wins eighth straight field hockey game with shutout at Tome School: Photo gallery

NORTH EAST, Md. — SS. Peter and Paul’s field hockey team made its longest trip north this season on Oct. 16, traveling to North East, Md., to meet the Tome School. The result was the same as most of their other games this year, a 7-0 win over the Titans in the Sabres’ next-to-last regular-season contest.

SS. Peter and Paul did most of its damage in the first half when they had the bright sunshine at their backs and in the face of Tome’s goalie. The Sabres were in control all afternoon, although they did not score until late in the first quarter.

That goal came courtesy of the team’s third penalty corner of the first. The initial shot off the inbounds pass was stopped, but Angie Webb was there to knock in the rebound.

That was all of the scoring in the first, but the Sabres had quite the offensive second quarter. On their first corner opportunity of the period, Isabella Jancosko hit Webb with the inbounds, and Webb sent a long, low shot into the left side of the cage. A steal shortly thereafter set up the third goal. On that one, Keira Crossed sent a crossing pass up over the goalie into the netting.

Tome’s goalie helped keep the Sabres at three goals for a bit with some quality saves, but after a sequence in which she stopped three shots, SS. Peter and Paul got another one. This came from Juliana Stepp. Finally, on a penalty corner at the end of the half, the Sabres turned a second chance into a Sadie Jacobs goal for the 5-0 halftime advantage.

SS. Peter and Paul kept up the pressure into the second half, but they were unable to add to their lead. Tome finally got some sustained possession in front of Sabres goalie Pyper Mister early in the fourth, but the defense did not allow any shots to reach the crease.

The Sabres closed out the scoring with two goals in the fourth. Crossed picked up her second of the game on an assist from Reagan Wolters, and Webb earned her hat trick on the game’s final penalty corner, with Jancosko getting the helper.

SS. Peter and Paul improved to 10-2 and will wrap up the regular season on Oct. 20 at home against Delmarva Christian at 5:15 p.m. The Sabres will host Gunston in the ESIAC championship game on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. They split with the Herons this season.

Photos by Mike Lang.