Salesianum School back with a second weekend of ‘Into the Woods’ musical — Photo gallery

Salesianum School back with a second weekend of ‘Into the Woods’ musical...

Salesianum School was “Into the Woods” last weekend and performers are planning a return trip this weekend.

Catholic High Schools are preparing spring musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington and Salesianum School is hosting its traditional back-to-back weekend shows as “Into the Woods” continues on stage March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors.

More shows are on the docket, including:

Saint Mark’s High School: “Anastasia” April 4-5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 2 p.m.

Archmere Academy: “Alice by Heart” will be performed in the newly renovated Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Performing Arts Center with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 3 to April 5 at 7 p.m. (with a Saturday matinee at 2pm). Tickets for the shows are available online at the Seat Yourself website (archmereacademy.seatyourself.biz) and at the door (cash only). Tickets purchased in advance will be $15 for general admission, $10 for students/faculty of any school and senior citizens. Tickets bought at the door will be $20 for general admission and $15 for students.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Harvey,” will run from April 11-13, times to be determined.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Grease” May 9-10 at 7 p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School.

Padua Academy kicked off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16.