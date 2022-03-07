Salesianum School lights up the stage with debut of ‘The Unfortunates’ — Photo gallery

Salesianum School lights up the stage with debut of ‘The Unfortunates’ —...

Talk about dinner and a show — your local fish fry in the Diocese of Wilmington followed by a high school musical makes for a regular night on the town.

This week figure on the second of two weekends at Salesianum School where young thespians continue with “The Unfortunates,” March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7 p.m., and May 22 at 3 p.m.

Other shows continue in April and May.

St. Mark’s High School: “The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7 p.m., and April 3 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7 p.m., and April 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Missed the earlier musicals? Catch up with photo galleries here:

Padua Academy: “Disney’s Little Mermaid”

Archmere Academy: “Once Upon a Mattress”