Salesianum School lights up the stage with debut of ‘The Unfortunates’ — Photo gallery

Sebastian Gervay (CJ), Paul Brecht (Big Joe), and Luke Plunkett (Coughlin) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of "The Unfortunates," Friday, March 4, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Talk about dinner and a show — your local fish fry in
the Diocese of Wilmington followed by a high school musical makes for a regular night on the town.
This week figure on the second of two weekends at Salesianum School where young thespians continue with “The Unfortunates,” March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be
purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7 p.m., and May 22 at 3 p.m.
Other shows continue in April and May.
“The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7 p.m., and April 3 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. St. Mark’s High School:
“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7 p.m., and April 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5. Saints Peter and Paul High School:
“Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by Saint Elizabeth High School: purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Missed the earlier musicals? Catch up with photo galleries here:
Paul Brecht (Big Joe) and Olivia Kessler (Rae) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Olivia Kessler (Rae), Sebastian Gervay (CJ), Luke Plunkett (Coughlin), Wyatt Enslen (Preacher), and Lauren Perry (Koko) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
The cast performs during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Sebastian Gervay (Rook), Robert Gruszka (Handsome Carl), Lauren Perry (Koko), and Luke Plunkett (Rook) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Olivia Kessler (Rae) performs during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Kiley Williams (Foxy), Robert Gruszka (Handsome Carl), Paul Brecht (Big Joe), Olivia Kessler (Rae), Caroline Manley (Roxy), and Wyatt Enslen (Preacher) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Jaylyn Jennings (Stack-O-Lee) performs during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Caroline Manley (Roxy), Wyatt Enslen (Preacher), Kiley Williams (Foxy), Paul Brecht (Big Joe), Robert Gruszka (Handsome Carl), and Lauren Perry (Koko) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Sebastian Gervay (Rook), Paul Brecht (Big Joe), and Luke Plunkett (Rook) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Sebastian Gervay (Rook), Olivia Kessler (Rae), and Luke Plunkett (Rook) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Lauren Perry (Koko) and Paul Brecht (Big Joe) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Lauren Perry (Koko), Paul Brecht (Big Joe), and Robert Gruszka (Handsome Carl) perform during Salesianum’s presentation of The Unfortunates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
