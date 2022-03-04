Archmere Academy rolls into second weekend of ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ high school musical — Photo gallery

Archmere Academy "Once Upon a Mattress" cast.
Dialog photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy students kicked off their spring musical last week and keep the ball rolling this weekend with “Once Upon a Mattress.”
The show kicked off last weekend and continues March 4-5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students/faculty/senior citizens. Tickets may be
bought online for a slight discount here.
Another show is happening this weekend and next, and more schools join in as the season moves along..
opens with “The Unfortunates,” March 4-5 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 2 p.m., March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be Salesianum School purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7 p.m., and May 22 at 3 p.m.
“The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7 p.m., and April 3 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. St. Mark’s High School:
“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7 p.m., and April 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5. Saints Peter and Paul High School:
“Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by Saint Elizabeth High School: purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Alicia Chu (Ballet Princess) performs during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Micah Walker (Sir Studley) and Emalee Reed (Princess #12) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Jake Nowaczyk (Sir Harry) and Amanda Treston (Lady Larken) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Jack Maister (King Sextimus), and Kaitlyn Kaulback (The Jester) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Ray Bellace (The Minstrel), Amanda Treston (Lady Larken) Jack Maister (King Sextimus), and Kaitlyn Kaulback (The Jester) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Ray Bellace (The Minstrel), Jack Maister (King Sextimus), and Kaitlyn Kaulback (The Jester) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Serena Martin (Winnifred the Woebegone) performs during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Sadie Walsh (Queen Aggravain) and Rob Smith (Dauntless the Drab) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Rob Smith (Dauntless the Drab) and Serena Martin (Winnifred the Woebegone) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Rob Smith (Dauntless the Drab) and Serena Martin (Winnifred the Woebegone) perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake
Students perform during Archmere Academy’s presentation of Once Upon A Mattress, Friday, February 25, 2022. Photo/Don Blake