Archmere Academy rolls into second weekend of ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ high school musical — Photo gallery

Archmere Academy rolls into second weekend of ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ high...

Archmere Academy students kicked off their spring musical last week and keep the ball rolling this weekend with “Once Upon a Mattress.”

The show kicked off last weekend and continues March 4-5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students/faculty/senior citizens. Tickets may be bought online for a slight discount here.

Another show is happening this weekend and next, and more schools join in as the season moves along..

Salesianum School opens with “The Unfortunates,” March 4-5 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 2 p.m., March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7 p.m., and May 22 at 3 p.m.

St. Mark’s High School: “The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7 p.m., and April 3 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7 p.m., and April 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.