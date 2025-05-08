St. Edmond’s Academy performs lively, colorful ‘Lion King Jr.’ — Photo gallery

Saint Edmond’s Academy last month presented Disney’s beloved classic, The Lion King Jr.

Presented by arrangement with Musical Theatre International, the highly anticipated show was held on campus at Rollins Center for the Performing Arts.

The cast included middle schoolers from Saint Edmond’s Academy, as well as students from area schools including Ursuline Academy, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Saint Mary Magdalen, Northley Middle School and Odyssey Charter.

Songs included “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King, “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

Saint Edmond’s Academy is a Catholic all boys’ school in Wilmington.