St. Mary Magdalen School drops ‘interim’ title for principal Kathy Jacono

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Kathleen Jacono, the principal of St. Mary Magdalen School since last summer, has had the “interim” tag removed. Father James Kirk, the pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Parish, informed the school community on Jan. 24 that Jacono has accepted the position on a permanent basis.

Jacono attended St. Mary Magdalen as a student and began her teaching tenure there as a seventh- and eighth-grade language arts teacher. She taught first grade for 20 years before moving to second grade in 2016. She is in her 32nd year in Catholic education.

Aside from teaching, Jacono has served as the school religion coordinator; sacramental prep teacher for first reconciliation and First Communion; primary level coordinator; and mentor for new teachers, according to Father Kirk.

She is a graduate of the University of Delaware and West Chester University. Jacono and her husband, Joe, live in Thornton, Pa.