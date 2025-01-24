ACTION ALERT for Delaware voters: Physician-assisted suicide HB140 back on docket for state lawmakers — Reach them here

ACTION ALERT! HB 140, the bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide in Delaware, will
be heard in the House Health & Human Development Committee
on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m.! We need your help!
Our opposition is rooted in the Church’s belief in the sanctity of life and the dignity
of the individual, both of which are objective and non-negotiable truths
and principles of our faith. In addition to our well-founded, faith-based
concerns, there are a number of other concerns to consider:
- House Bill 140 would fundamentally change Delaware’s legal approach
to medical ethics, medical practice, and health care decision-making.
The Psychiatric Society of Delaware, the American Medical Association and the
American College of Physicians also oppose involving practitioners
of the healing arts in the intentional ending of a person’s life by medically
assisted suicide, also known as medical aid in dying.
- In Colorado, patients who suffered from Anorexia Nervosa, which is a
mental illness, not a terminal illness if treated, were provided access to
physician-assisted suicide. In Oregon, a report available on their legislature’s
website stated that “any patient is eligible for assisted suicide as long
as their condition will reasonably lead to death in the absence of any
medical intervention.” The report goes on to say that “The latest Death
with Dignity Act Summary confirms this interpretation as it includes
cases of patients qualifying for assisted suicide due to typically
non-terminal diseases including arthritis, complications from a fall,
hernia, sclerosis, and stenosis.”
You can play an important role in protecting the vulnerable. This legislation
passed last session by a margin of only one (1) vote in each House! Fortunately,
then-Governor John Carney exercised a principled veto! The measure has been
reintroduced this year. And Governor Matt Meyer states that he will support it.
Call or email the members of the House Health & Human Development Committee
to urge them to oppose this bill and to vote “no” on the release of HB 140:
Or click the link below to send a customizable email to your House Representative.