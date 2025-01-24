ACTION ALERT for Delaware voters: Physician-assisted suicide HB140 back on docket for state lawmakers — Reach them here

ACTION ALERT! HB 140, the bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide in Delaware, will

be heard in the House Health & Human Development Committee

on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m.! We need your help!

Our opposition is rooted in the Church’s belief in the sanctity of life and the dignity

of the individual, both of which are objective and non-negotiable truths

and principles of our faith. In addition to our well-founded, faith-based

concerns, there are a number of other concerns to consider:

House Bill 140 would fundamentally change Delaware’s legal approach

to medical ethics, medical practice, and health care decision-making.

The Psychiatric Society of Delaware, the American Medical Association and the

American College of Physicians also oppose involving practitioners

of the healing arts in the intentional ending of a person’s life by medically

assisted suicide, also known as medical aid in dying.

mental illness, not a terminal illness if treated, were provided access to

physician-assisted suicide. In Oregon, a report available on their legislature’s

website stated that “any patient is eligible for assisted suicide as long

as their condition will reasonably lead to death in the absence of any

medical intervention.” The report goes on to say that “The latest Death

with Dignity Act Summary confirms this interpretation as it includes

cases of patients qualifying for assisted suicide due to typically

non-terminal diseases including arthritis, complications from a fall,

hernia, sclerosis, and stenosis.”

You can play an important role in protecting the vulnerable. This legislation

passed last session by a margin of only one (1) vote in each House! Fortunately,

then-Governor John Carney exercised a principled veto! The measure has been

reintroduced this year. And Governor Matt Meyer states that he will support it.

Call or email the members of the House Health & Human Development Committee

to urge them to oppose this bill and to vote “no” on the release of HB 140 :

Nnamdi Chukwuoacha*(chair) (302)744-4351 nnamdi.chukwuocha@delaware.gov DeShanna Neal * (vice- chair) (302)744-4351 deshanna.neal@delaware.gov Claire Snyder-Hall (302)744-4351 claire.snyder-hall@delaware.gov Kerri Evelyn Harris (302)744-4351 kerrievelyn.harris@delaware.gov Debra Heffernan (302)744-4351 debra.heffernan@delaware.gov Kendra Johnson (302)744-4351 kendra.johnson@delaware.gov Eric Morrison (302)744-4351 eric.morrison@delaware.gov Melanie Ross-Levin (302)744-4351 melanie.rosslevin@delaware.gov Kamela Smith (302)744-4351 kamela.smith@delaware.gov Claire Snyder-Hall (302)744-4351 claire.snyder-hall@delaware.gov Valerie Jones Giltner (302)744-4171 Valerie.JonesGiltner@delaware.gov Kevin Hensley (302)744-4171 kevin.hensley@delaware.gov Jeff Hilovsky (302) 744-4079 jeff.hilovsky@delaware.gov Charles Postles (302)744-4171 charles.postles@delaware.gov Bryan Shupe (302)744-4171 bryan.shupe@delaware.gov Michael Smith (302)744-4171 michael.f.smith@delaware.gov

Or click the link below to send a customizable email to your House Representative.