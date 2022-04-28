St. Thomas More Oratory Catholic Faith Lecture Series set for April 28 at 7 p.m. on University of Delaware campus in Newark

The Catholic Conversations program and Catholic Faith Lecture Series have been part of the yearlong series of events at St. Thomas More Oratory on the campus of the University of Delaware.

The program continues this week. Science and the Catholic Faith Lecture Series, sponsored by the Society of Catholic Scientists and funded by the John Templeton Foundation is April 28 at 7 p.m. The session — “God and Time” “Evolution and the Catholic Faith” — is presented by Stephen Barr, professor emeritus theoretical physics.

On May 5 at 7 p.m., the Catholic Conversations event for the spring semester features speaker Father Tad Pacholczyk, of the National Bioethics Center, 11 a.m., “End of Life,” 7 p.m., “Beginning of Life.”

For more more information, visit udcatholic.org.