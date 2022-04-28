Most Blessed Sacrament School eighth-graders continue tradition of community service in Berlin, Md., and vicinity

BERLIN, Md. — The eighth-grade class at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., spent a day in late March working with the Chesapeake Housing Mission. The students, under the direction of Bill Craig and Ed Hastings, built a handicap ramp for a Berlin resident.

The project, which took place on March 29, included removing bushes and clearing a space to build the ramp. They also worked with hand and power tools to create the ramp.

Most Blessed Sacrament guidance counselor Theresa Gabbard has coordinated the eighth-graders’ service project for the past five years.

“Our students are learning to find joy in service to others,” she said. “They are learning valuable skills they did not know they could do. They learned to work as a team and how to support each other. They have the chance to look in the eyes of someone in need and see the tears of joy due to the work they do together.”

Chesapeake Housing Mission is in its 13th year of operation and helps families in the Berlin area who are most in need, according to the school. The organization offers many volunteer opportunities.