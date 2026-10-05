Tax-credit program built to help every student: Public, private … when our governors sign off, resources open to all schools — cdow.org/sayyes

Tax-credit program built to help every student: Public, private … when our...

We expand an educational ecosystem that attracts companies, executives, and families. A state with strong public schools and thriving Catholic/independent schools is more attractive to high-skilled workers and executives.

— Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.