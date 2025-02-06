Teachers weigh in on Super Bowl poll: Fans of Philadelphia Eagles show their faith, but it’s not unanimous — Check out the picks

Avid fans may recall two years ago The Dialog complied the “Teachers Super Bowl poll” in which we asked eight teachers from various Catholic schools to pick the winner of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, most people in these parts dare not pick against the beloved hometown Birds.

And no one did.

That was good news for everyone who wanted the Eagles to win, but it was bad news for The Dialog because we thought the poll would produce a winner. The best and smartest football fan educator.

It did not.

The Chiefs won the game and no one won the poll.

So we’re back at it again, except this year we can guarantee a winner. We have at least one teacher picking each team. Take a look at the graphic and keep an eye on it during the game to see who is the smartest football fan educator.

And next time we do this we can have a defending champ.