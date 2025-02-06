St. Elizabeth School closes out Catholic Schools Week with energetic pep rally: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — To wrap up Catholic Schools Week 2025, students from St. Elizabeth elementary and high schools gathered in the St. E Center for some fun and games, with a little noise. Teachers Jordan Ashby and Stacey Reyburn led the pep rally.

The games included one in which students faced off following instructions similar to in Simon Says, with the last one being to pick a rubber duck up off the floor. They also played musical chairs and had a free throw shooting contest that included tic, tac, toe at midcourt. Groups of students also battled in tug of war.

Catholic Schools Week ran from Jan. 26-31. Photographs and stories from multiple schools are available at www.thedialog.org and in the print edition of the newspaper.