It’s a unanimous decision for Philadelphia Eagles in Teachers’ Super Bowl in Diocese of Wilmington

The closest prediction has a three-point differential.

The widest margin predicted is 20 points.

And there are varied projected scores in between.

What is not in dispute in the 2023 Dialog Teachers’ Super Bowl Poll is who will win.

It’s a Philly thing.

This is, after all, Eagles country (at least in the northern portion of the diocese), and the random selection of teachers selected in the Diocese of Wilmington all chose the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to prevail over the Kansas City Chiefs, best of the AFC.

It’s not as if there are no Chiefs fans in area. We know there are. But when it comes to this NFL championship game, the sentiment is overwhelming.

