Technology, robotics, innovation, science among highlights of facility dedicated at Saint Mark’s High School

An open house Oct. 10 at Saint Mark’s High School included tours of the new, 3,200-square foot science, technology, robotics, innovation, prototyping, engineering (STRIPE) facility.

The facility is equipped with interactive monitors, a laser cutter and engraver, a milling machine and various other hand and power tools. Moveable furniture and multiple dry-erase surfaces encourage collaboration among students. The space includes a separate clean room with multiple PCs and 3D printers.

New courses have been launched this year for students to utilize the lab. Additional courses are expected to be added next school year, according to school officials.

Educators, industry professionals and members of the public were among those to tour the facility.

Hand and heavy tools were provided by RYOBI tools. This space was made possible by the capital campaign contribution of Paul McConnell and Linda Rowe McConnell (Saint Mark’s, ’77).

The addition of the lab was announced last fall as part of an $8 million capital campaign, “Renewing the Vision: The Campaign for Saint Mark’s High School.”

The campaign is touching nearly every aspect of student life at the school. Improvements to the theater program have been completed and the esports center also is part of the campaign.