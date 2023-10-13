Saint Mark’s High School boys soccer picks up big win with shutout of Caravel Academy: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Saint Mark’s scored a goal in the third minute, as Gabe Arick converted a pass from Connor Gebhardt, and that proved to be the game-winner in a 2-0 soccer victory over Caravel on Oct. 12 at the Graveyard. The win provided a small measure of revenge from the last time these two teams met, a 4-0 Buccaneers triumph in last season’s Division II state championship.

The next goal wouldn’t come for more than an hour of game time, but there was plenty of action in between. Caravel’s Finlay Lum sent a shot just over the net in the 14th, and they earned a corner kick in the 19th. The teams traded shots in the middle of the first half as the action went from end to end, but goalkeepers Ryan Betts of Saint Mark’s and Alejandro Marte of the Bucs turned away everything sent their way.

The Spartans had an opportunity to add to the lead in the final seconds of the half. A steal led to a sharp-angle shot with about 30 seconds remaining, but the Buccaneers deflected the ball over the end line. That led to a corner kick, but Caravel cleared it as the whistle blew.

The teams came out in the second half going for home runs, which made for some entertaining soccer. The Buccaneers sent a crossing pass through the box in the 44th, but no one could get to the ball. Three minutes later, the Spartans’ Dan Otlowski stole a pass, dribbled down the right side and got the ball to Gebhardt. His shot, from a tough angle, went over the net.

Things took a turn in the 51st minute. Marte was assessed a red card for his reaction after being bumped in the box after catching a Spartans free kick, forcing the Buccaneers to play the final 29 minutes a man down. That seemed to motivate Caravel, as the Bucs pushed the ball down field on a few occasions forced Betts to make a few stops.

Saint Mark’s went on the offensive, getting three corner kicks within a minute, then having Otlowski send a shot just wide left of the new keeper, Yusef Boland. Finally, in the 67th, the Buccaneers were unable to clear the ball from their own end, and the Spartans capitalized. Otlowski passed the ball to Gebhardt near the top of the 18-yard box, and he fired a shot over a sprawling Boland for an insurance marker.

Caravel had a few chances in the final 12 minutes, but they were unable to cut into the lead.

Saint Mark’s finished with an 8-5 shot advantage and a 5-2 edge in corner kicks. Betts had five saves. The Spartans (5-3) are home on Saturday against Newark at 1 p.m.

The Bucs fell to 6-4 and will host St. Georges on Oct. 19 at 6:!5 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.