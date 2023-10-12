‘Help break this cycle of violence’ is message during ecumenical Peace Week service at St. Elizabeth Church — Photo gallery, video

‘Help break this cycle of violence’ is message during ecumenical Peace Week...

People concerned about gun violence in their communities joined together Oct. 11 for an ecumenical candle-lighting service at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington to remember local victims as part of Peace Week Delaware.

Anne McWalters of “Moms Demand Action” and Rev. Mark P. Gardner, volunteer services coordinator/chaplain of Ferris School, were among the speakers at the event sponsored by the Diocese of Wilmington Ministry for Black Catholics.

“Gun violence is an issue that effects all of us,” said McWalters, who described herself as a two-time gun violence survivor. “Whether it’s a family member, a neighbor or someone in your community, it impacts and changes your life.

“Progress has been made this past year, but we know there is much more work that has to be done. In Delaware, gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens.”

McWalters said upcoming advocacy days are in the planning stages.

“We invite you to join with us to help break this cycle of violence, and create a safer future for our children,” she said.

Gardner asked the group to pray for and with him. “God help us this evening to follow the guidance of your holy spirit.”

He emphasized the significance of children having a father in their lives. He said New Castle County reports that 81 percent of families in Wilmington are without a father in the home.

“Consequently, there’s a father factor in nearly all the ills facing America today.” Poverty, teenage pregnancies, substance abuse and other problems are more likely in homes without a father, he said.

“Certain consequences will occur due to absent fathers,” he said. “Daddys are supposed to be there for their children no matter what.”

“We’ve got to return to our knees in prayer. But the people in our community have got to see that it’s worth returning to God.”

Music was provided by the Sine Nomine Group, directed by Marion Jacobs and soloist Nanette Archie Snow, accompanied by Rev. Kevin Benjamin and supported by the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir.

Peace Week Delaware 2023 provides a coordinated outlet, widening the circle of nonviolent action across the state. Local events dovetail with other national and international peace movements.