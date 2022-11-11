Veterans Day observations draw crowd to Saint Mark’s in spite of rainy weather — Photo gallery

It was a gray and rainy day Nov. 11, but that didn’t deter friends, family and men and women who have served our country from gathering at Saint Mark’s High School for festivities in observance of Veterans Day.
The salute to veterans kicked off with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan 20K Challenge. The run/walk was scheduled to happen outdoors on the school track but was moved to the gymnasium due to inclement weather.
More than 100 veterans, active military members and their families attended the free breakfast. Donations supported the McGowan Fund, which provides tuition assistance for the children of active-duty military and veterans attending Saint Mark’s. Stephen McGowan was a 1996 graduate of Saint Mark’s who was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army.