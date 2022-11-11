Veterans Day observations draw crowd to Saint Mark’s in spite of rainy weather — Photo gallery

It was a gray and rainy day Nov. 11, but that didn’t deter friends, family and men and women who have served our country from gathering at Saint Mark’s High School for festivities in observance of Veterans Day.

The salute to veterans kicked off with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan 20K Challenge. The run/walk was scheduled to happen outdoors on the school track but was moved to the gymnasium due to inclement weather.