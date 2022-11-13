Emma Gioffre nets a pair as Archmere advances in DIAA Division II field hockey tourney: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere did everything during the first half of its DIAA Division II field hockey quarterfinal matchup against Sussex Academy on Nov. 12 except the one that counts the most. As halftime approached, the Auks and Seahawks were scoreless despite a multitude of Auks shots and eight penalty corner opportunities.

But with the clock winding down, Maura Read wound up for a shot, and on its way toward Sussex Academy goalkeeper Kacie Musgrove, Emma Gioffre was able to get a piece of it with her stick. The ball sailed high over Musgrove, and with just 13 seconds left until the break, the Auks finally broke through.

Gioffre’s goal stood up, and the Auks withstood several offensive challenges from the seventh-seeded Seahawks in a 4-0 win. Archmere will meet No. 3 Tatnall on Wednesday night at Rullo Stadium at the University of Delaware with a state championship berth on the line.

While the Auks’ offense was pressuring the Seahawks relentlessly, the Archmere defense was just as solid for most of the afternoon, preventing Sussex Academy from getting much going in the first half. That continued into the second half, when an early interception precipitated the second goal.

After the interception, the Auks’ Bella Dell’Oso carried the ball more than half the length of the field. As she neared the end line, Dell’Oso flipped the ball toward the net, where Read was following the play and redirected the pass into wide-open spaces just 50 seconds into the third quarter.

Momentum swung after that goal as the Seahawks generated their best stretch of offense of the afternoon. The earned four penalty corners in less than two minutes, forcing Auks goalkeeper Ava Hughes to make a high save on the last one. Sussex Academy added two more corners later in the third, again getting the ball on net, but the Auks did not yield.

Shortly after that, the Auks added some insurance. Gioffre carried the ball upfield and fed Dell’Oso, who deked around the keeper and deposited the ball into the back of the net.

Gioffre added a second goal off a penalty corner with 6:24 remaining in the contest. Becca Olsen got the assist.

Archmere had a 28-10 shot advantage, while the Seahawks had 10 penalty corners to nine for the Auks. Hughes made seven saves. The Auks improved to 14-2. They defeated Tatnall, 1-0, on Oct. 18. The semifinal game is scheduled for 6 p.m. For ticket information, go to www.aukssports.com.

Rawlings had 24 saves for the Seahawks, who finished the season 11-5-1.

All photos by Mike Lang.