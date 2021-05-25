Jeff Braconnier hired by Saint Mark’s High School to take over fine and performing arts program

Saint Mark’s High School has hired Jeff Braconnier as the director of fine and performing arts.

Braconnier is an industry veteran with 14 years of experience, having directed more than 60 student theater productions. He is founder and director of the Catholic Community Choir, a community vocal and theater program which has served thousands of students from across the Delaware Valley including parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware since 2007, according to the school.

Braconnier is the former choral director at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, Pa., and has served as a parish youth minister, as well as a liturgical musician.

He produced and directed musical entertainment for the 2015 World Meeting of Families Youth Congress and served as master of ceremonies for the Archbishop’s Christmas Benefit for Children for five consecutive years. In 2015, he was awarded The Community Impact Award by the Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia.

Braconnier said he wants to develope and manage a year-round array of art shows, theater productions, music festivals and summer camps. One of his goals is to integrate the local community into his FPA programs by including not only Saint Mark’s students but also local

elementary school students, alumni and partnering FPA organizations. Braconnier will also teach choral classes during the school day.

“Mr. Braconnier will have an immediate and significant impact on fine and performing arts programs here at Saint Mark’s,” Principal Tom Fertal said in a statement from the school.