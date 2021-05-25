Knights of Columbus council honors Most Blessed Sacrament School teacher Joanne Curry

BERLIN, Md. – Joanne Curry, a kindergarten teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., was named the teacher of the year for 2021 by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 9053.

Curry has been at Most Blessed Sacrament since 2004 as a kindergarten teacher, and she was one of the first employees hired in 2003. In a letter nominating her for this award, one of her colleagues wrote, “Mrs. Curry creates a positive structured classroom environment that is conducive to learning. She establishes effective rules for classroom behavior, and observes, evaluates and records students’ academic and social progress.”

Another said she is “one of the most kind, compassionate and wonderful teachers on our staff.” Curry, she added, can often be found at the school on weekends.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no awards ceremony this year.