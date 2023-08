Movie night outdoors at St. Patrick’s in Wilmington draws a crowd of...

Nothing helps pass a summer night like outdoor cinema.

St. Patrick’s parish in Wilmington has hosted just that this season.

A group of parishioners July 21 gathered in the parking lot of the St. Patrick Center for movie night featuring “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.”

They were joined by Father Joseph W. McQuaide VI, pastor and Father Christopher Markellos, associate pastor.