Ursuline Academy kicks off Diocese of Wilmington 2025-26 high school musicals with ‘Hadestown: Teen Edition’

Students perform during opening night of Ursuline Academy’s production of Hadestown, Thursday October 23, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
Ursuline Academy got the ball rolling in late October on the 2025-26 season of high school musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington with the production “Hadestown: Teen Edition.”
This full-length teen edition of Anaïs Mitchell’s jazz-inflected folk opera follows Orpheus’ mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice, according to
concordtheatricals.com.
The Ursuline production continues Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.
Tickets
can be purchased here.
Other high school musicals begin at the end of winter and into the beginning of spring.
